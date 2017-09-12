Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about catching the live coverage of the first T20 between Pakistan and World XI, to be played on Tuesday.

>Lahore: Pakistan take a huge step towards reviving international cricket at home after years of isolation when they host a three-match Twenty20 series amid tight security against a star-studded World XI, starting Tuesday.

The series will be the most high-profile in the cricket-mad country since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 at Lahore left eight dead and drove away international cricket and most other sports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have high hopes that the series will close that dark chapter for good, and allow a new generation of players to experience the thrill of playing before a home crowd for the first time.

With the three games being given international status, both the teams would be looking to start on a winning note.

Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI to be played in Lahore on Tuesday.

>When will the first T20 between World XI and Pakistan be played?

The first T20 between Pakistan and World XI will be played in Lahore on 12 September.

>What time will live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

>How can you watch the Pakistan vs World XI live?

All three matches will be broadcast live on DSPORT.

With inputs from AFP View More