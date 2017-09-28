Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch 1st Test in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Pakistan will play their first Test match after four months as they take on Sri Lanka on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. The Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin 11:30 AM IST and it will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Live Broadcast/Streaming:

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Pictures channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Quick Preview:

Four months after beating West Indies at their home, Pakistan is all set to play in whites against Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests of the series in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. SL had a dismal series against India at home where they were blanked 3-0. They were comfortably beaten in the ODI and T20I series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss the retired duo of Misbah-ul Haq and Younis Khan and it will be Sarfaraz Ahmed, who will lead the team. Also, if Sri Lanka win the series they will rise one place to sixth in Test rankings while Pakistan will drop one place to seventh, while a series victory for Pakistan would keep them sixth in the 10-team table.