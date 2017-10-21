Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hasan Ali Helps Men in Green Get 4-0 Lead in ODI Series

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat but their batting line-up was once again shown up in poor light as they were blown away for 173 in 43.4 overs.

New Delhi: Pakistan are proving to be too hot to handle for Sri Lanka in the ODI format. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led team registered a seven-wicket win over the Lankans in Sharjah in the fourth ODI on Friday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat but their batting line-up was once again shown up in poor light as they were blown away for 173 in 43.4 overs.

Hasan Ali was the star with the ball for Pakistan as he bagged three scalps, giving away 37 runs in 8.4 overs. It was only appropriate as earlier on Friday, Ali jumped six spots to be the new number one bowler in ODI cricket in the official ICC rankings.

An overjoyed Ali meanwhile (as quoted by AFP) said, “It was my childhood dream to be world number one and it was my goal when I started cricket, so I am very happy that this has come true. It’s always my aim to take wickets and anchor the team’s win, so I am again happy to be the main bowler.”

As far as the chase went for Pakistan, player of the match Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, both scored 61 apiece to get to the target in 39 overs. Pakistan now lead 4-0 in the five-match series.