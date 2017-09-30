Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal's ton was a captain's knock in scorching conditions at Abu Dhabi

Dinesh Chandimal, at present, is far off from being considered as one of the best batsmen in the world. However, on Friday, he raised his bar as a batsman with a patient and fighting knock of 155* against Pakistan on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

He is not like a Virat Kohli or Steve Smith, who score runs on a consistent basis whenever they walk out to bat. Yet, we can hardly take our eyes off him when he bats. The reason is the class that he oozes when he is in action with the willow in hand. Every time he walks out to bat it looks like a big innings is on the cards. But, he has failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and the pundits on numerous occasions in spite of having so much potential.

He was the one who set high standards for himself with innings like the one he played against India at Galle - an unbeaten 162* after walking out to bat at 92/4 - back in 2015. And he followed that up with some fine knocks, among which the 138 vs Bangladesh earlier this year in March and 132* vs Australia in August last year, stand out.

Despite those innings he has failed to show consistency in his batting. His career so far has been like a roller-coaster that has gone up every time with a scintillating knock and then come down in the blink of an eye with a string of poor performances. He failed miserably in the previous Test series against India, which was also his maiden series as captain, scoring only 96 runs in two Test matches at an average of 24.

However, he grew in stature as a batsman with his knock of 155* against Pakistan on a sluggish track and in the scorching heat of Abu Dhabi. It surely takes something special to bat a total of nine hours in such hot and humid conditions. And Chandimal showed his ability to cope with pressure in the most adverse situation. While most of the other Sri Lankan batsmen succumbed to the extreme conditions, Chandimal continued his marathon innings with a rock-solid defence and a monk-like temperament.

He walked out to bat in the 29th over of Day 1 when Sri Lanka were precariously placed at 61/3. However, he led the fightback with a gritty and determined fourth wicket stand of 100 runs with Dimuth Karunaratne. The partnership couldn't go beyond the century mark as Karunaratne was run out on an individual score of 93 leaving Sri Lanka on a score of 161/4.

Pakistan were hoping to take some quick wickets after ending their partnership. But, what they got in return was a counter-attack from Niroshan Dickwella as Chandimal maintained his gritty and steady approach at the other end. On one side, Dickwella was punishing the bowlers even if they bowled good lines and on the other side, Chandimal kept frustrating them with his defensive approach and some classy boundaries whenever they erred in length.

Chandimal looked like a captain who had finally got command of his ship as he, along with Dickwella, helped Sri Lanka safely to a total of 227/4 at the end of Day 1. Things took a fresh start on Day 2, but Chandimal began from where he left off. There was not even a slight loss in intensity, determination or concentration as he went about his business in the same way as he did on Day 1.

His partnership with Dickwella flourished further and was ultimately put to an end by Hasan Ali as Dickwella played on to his delivery. Thus, their 134-stand came to an end with Dickwella departing for 83 off just a 117 deliveries leaving Sri Lanka on a score of 285/5.

The job wasn't yet finished for the skipper. He was now left with the job of marshaling the lower order to help Sri Lanka to a big score. This time, after Dilruwan Perera suffered a few hiccups, he was on his way to stitching another crucial partnership with him.

Soon after, he reached his ninth Test century, and also the first as a captain, by driving a Mohammad Amir delivery for a boundary through the cover region. It was also the sixth time he had scored a hundred after walking out to bat with Sri Lanka being two or more wickets down for less than a hundred runs. This fact is a testament to his crisis management and ability to bail his side out of trouble.

Sri Lanka were sailing smoothly with their captain assuring them a big first innings total on the board. The way he was batting he looked set to better his career best score of 162*. However, just when Sri Lanka were eyeing a pretty big total, Haris Sohail got Dilruwan Perera dismissed lbw with Sri Lanka being reduced to 387/6. The rest of the wickets fell in a space of 32 runs and Sri Lanka were soon bowled out for 419 runs.

