Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Live Streaming: Get PAK vs SL Live Stream, Score And Telecast Details

New Delhi: Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. The Green Shirts have already won the five-match series and lead by 4-0. The PAK vs SL 5th ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD while free live streaming is available on SonyLIV. The match starts at 3:30 pm IST. The live score updates of the PAK vs SL will be available on our scorecard feed here.

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will be eyeing to hand Sri Lanka yet another clean sweep as they meet in Sharjah. Sri Lanka have been hapless just like the ODI series against India last month at home.

Sri Lanka have so far lost 11 consecutive ODIs and will be hoping to taste victory after a long time. However, stopping in form Pakistan at this point of time seems difficult task for the depleted Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be keen to avenge the Test series defeat.

As far as teams are concerned both teams are unlikely to make changes in this fixture. Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman has been under pressure to perform. He is likely to get an extended run. Imam-ul-Haq after his century on debut will be under pressure and needs runs to show that he can be consistent.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milinda Siriwardana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Junaid Khan, Rumman Raees, Ahmed Shehzad, Fahim Ashraf, Haris Sohail.