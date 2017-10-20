Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast And Live Score Details

New Delhi: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle in the fourth one-day international of the five-match series on Friday. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah. The game will begin at 2 pm local time or 3.30 pm IST. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.

As for the telecast of the game, the Sony Ten network will broadcast the contest. The live score and ball-by-ball commentary meanwhile is available on India.com here.

Pakistan have already won the series after securing victories in the first three matches but they will want to continue their domination in a format that has been their weak link up and untill the Champions Trophy tournament earlier this year.

Here are how the two squads stack up ahead of the game:

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Sohail, Ahmed Shehzad, Imad Wasim

Sri Lanka:

Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna