Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast And Live Score Details

New Delhi: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the second of the five ODIs on Monday. The game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 3 pm local time and 4.30 pm IST. The live streaming of the game is available to viewers in India on Sonyliv. Meanwhile, Pakistani fans can catch the streaming on Daily Pakistan Live.

As for the telecast of the match, Indian viewers need to tune into the Sony Ten Network. Pakistani viewers meanwhile can catch it on PTV Sports and Ten Sports. Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will have to see it on SLRC. The live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the match is available with India.com here.

Pakistan won the first game of the series by 83 runs. In the process, they turned around their fortunes as they earlier lost the two-match Test series 2-0. Pakistan have been in hot form in the ODIs, winning the Champions Trophy recently. Sri Lanka on the other hand lost a five-match ODI series 5-0 at home against India not long ago.

Here are the two squads-

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Fahim Ashraf