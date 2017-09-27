Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday before their maiden day-night Test in Dubai from 6 october.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led islanders will be hoping for a better showing in the two-Test series with Pakistan after being whitewashed 3-0 by India at home last month, in what was one of the most one-sided Test series of recent times.

Lankan all-rounder and former skipper Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the first Test with a calf injury.

There was a recall for seamer Suranga Lakmal, who missed the second and third Tests against India last month with a back injury.

Meanwhile, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have selected fast bowler Mir Hamza among five uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the two-Test home series.

Long-serving captain Misbah-ul-Haq and former skipper Younis Khan retired from international cricket at the end of Pakistan's Test series in West Indies in May.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and top-order batsman Azhar Ali have both battled recent injuries but were declared fit and named in the squad.

So, here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

>When and where is the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being played?

Sri Lanka will play Pakistan in the first Test at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 28 September.

>Where do I watch the Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 11:30 am IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

