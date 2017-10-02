Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Yasir Shah Shines, Pakistan Need 136 to Win

New Delhi: Pakistan bowlers led by leg-spinner Yasir Shah brought the first Test against Sri Lanka to life after bowling out the visitors for just 138 in their second innings. With this Pakistan need 136 runs to win the match.

The Test at Abu Dhabi was otherwise inching towards a draw after both the sides posted over 400 runs in their respective first innings.

Sri Lanka started the day five on 69 for four. However, the visitors were bowled out inside the first session, thanks to Yasir’s five-wicket haul. The leggie picked 5/51 to bag his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Apart from Yasr, pacer Mohammad Abbas picked two wickets while Asda Shafiq, Haris Sohail and Hasan Ali chipped in with a wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan in response to Sri Lanka’s 419 scored 422 in their first innings.

Thanks to Haris Sohail’s maiden Test fifty at number six Pakistan managed to go past Sri Lanka’s total.

Coming back to Sri Lanka’s second innings, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella was the top-scorer for his side with unbeaten 40.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were bundled out for 138, thus leaving Pakistan 136 to win the Test and take an early lead in the two-match series.