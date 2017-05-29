Pakistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match: Glenn Maxwell ruled out, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc set to play

Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss Australia’s second and final Champions Trophy warm-up match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Monday due to a bruised kneecap, reports cricket.com.au. The all-rounder suffered the injury during a practice match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday. With tournament proper set to begin from this week, Australian think tank has decided to rest Maxwell.

Maxwell failed to get off the mark against Sri Lanka and was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Despite Maxwell’s failure, Australia chased down 319 against Sri Lanka with Aaron Finch scoring a century. Also Read- Ravi Ashwin’s grandfather passes away

David Warner captained the side against Sri Lanka after regular captain Steve Smith was rested. Smith and pacers Mitchell Starc and John Hastings are expected to take part in the warm-up match against Pakistan.

Australia are placed in Group A along with hosts England, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Smith-led side will open their campaign against New Zealand on Friday, June 02.

Maxwell and Smith both participated in Indian Premier League. While Smith captained the runners-up Rising Pune Supergiant, Maxwell was in charge of Kings XI Punjab. Both the batsmen were in good form throughout the tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in their first warm-up match as they chased down 342. The Green Shirts play their first match of Champions Trophy 2017 against rivals India on Sunday, June 04 and the warm-up tie against Australia will serve as a test for them.