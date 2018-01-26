Pakistan violates ceasefire in Noushera, 1 civilian injured

Pakistan yet again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on late night Friday, this time in Noushera sector. One civilian got injured in the attack by Pakistan. Indian security forces retaliated strongly. Paskitani troops in December last year targeted forward posts near Line of Control (LoC).Gun battle between the Indian security forces and Pakistani troops is underway. The victim who got injured in the attack said it's unfortunate that Pakistan has violated ceasefire just few hours after India's Republic Day. The contingency plan is ready for shifting the people living near border areas in the case of heavy shelling, said SDM Abdul Sattar, Noushera. Further details are awaited.