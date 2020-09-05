Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in North Kashmir's Nowgam Sector, One Indian Army Personnel Loses Life: Reports

Srinagar, September 5: A personnel of the Indian Army reportedly lost his life in the ceasefire violation reported on Saturday in Jammu & Kashmir. Two other soldiers were reported to be injured. They were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment. Preliminary reports could not confirm whether the injured military personnel were out of danger.

The unprovoked firing by Pakistan was reported in Nowgam sector of the Line of Control (LoC), which is located in North Kashmir. The Pakistani side reportedly resorted to the firing of medium motor shells.

"One army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir, today. Pakistan fired medium motor shells," the Indian Army sources were reported as saying.

The ceasefire violation across the LoC comes amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates India and China. The two countries are locked in a face-off in eastern Ladakh sector since the onset of May. The tensions escalated after the Chinese forces made a fresh incursion bid on August 29.