Pakistan violates ceasefire to disturb peace in India: IG BSF

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Sonali Mishra on Thursday addressed media persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. While answering questions on ceasefire violation by Pakistan, Mishra said, "Pakistan doesn't want India to have a peaceful atmosphere; this is why they do such violations." She added that there was a ceasefire violation yesterday too. "BSF and Army gave a be-fitting reply and according to our reliable sources there are two casualties on their side," she said.