Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J and K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on September 27. The incident took place in Qasba Kirni sector of Poonch where locals are facing several difficulties due to heavy shelling. Pakistani forces fired small arms and mortars. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented security cover since August 05 when India withdrew special status of the state.