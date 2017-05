News

International Business Times

As fears of India being one of the worst-affected countries by the WannaCry ransomware attack escalate, India's central bank has directed all banks to shut ATMs across the country until they have enough defence in place to deter the infection and spread of the malware. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Indian commercial banks to operate their ATMs only after updating the machines' software, lack of concrete information about the seriousness of the cyberattack and panic among people has led to the circulation of messages on social media. One such message that has gone viral has claimed that ATMs will be shut for the next two-three days.