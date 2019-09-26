Pakistan is a very challenging neighbour: EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar called Pakistan a 'challenging neighbour' and stressed while there is terrorism globally, there is no country in the world that sponsors terror consciously and deliberately against India. While speaking at the interactive session, EAM said, "You have a neighbour who will not trade with you, who is member of World Trade Organization (WTO) and before that of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) but will not extend Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status even though they are legally obliged." "You have a neighbour who will not allow you connectivity who in many ways has slowed down regionalism because of concern that it might integrate them more with our economy, who filters people to people interaction. It's a very challenging neighbour," he added.