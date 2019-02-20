Pakistan using terrorism against Balochistan, Afghanistan and India: Baloch leader

Speaking on Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks in neighbouring countries, chairman of Baloch National Movement (BNM) Khalil Baloch said that Pakistan is using terrorism against Balochistan, Afghanistan and India. He said, "Kashmir issue is a creation of Pakistan. During the 1947 partition, it is Pakistan which didn't allow Kashmir to make a decision and with the help of their armed forces and terrorists they captured over a large part of Kashmir. With Pakistan's behaviour towards Bengalis, Balochis, Sindhis and others, by now the eyes of Kashmiris should have opened. Now Kashmiris are no longer interested in slogans that say Kashmir will become Pakistan and so with the help of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Pakistan is performing such acts of terror in Kashmir."