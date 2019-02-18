Pakistan using Kulbhushan Jadhav case as propaganda: India at ICJ

Harish Salve, who is representing India's case in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said Pakistan arrested Jadhav to further its propaganda against India, and that is also clear by its denial for his consular access to India. Salve added, "On 30th March 2016, India reminded Pakistan of its request of consular access (for Jadhav) and received no reply. 13 reminders were sent by India on various dates." On April 10, 2017, a Pakistani court had sentenced Jadhav a death penalty without any credible trial. The sentencing, however, was stayed by ICJ on May 18, 2017 until its final judgment in the case.