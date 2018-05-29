Pakistan uses Gilgit Baltistan territory to nurture terrorism: Senge H. Sering

People living in Gilgit-Baltistan are deprived of basic civil, political and social rights. A suppressive coalition of callous army generals and corrupt political honchos is at the helm of severe atrocities meted out on the locals. The repression is further aggravated by harsh legislation that is introduced arbitrarily. Large swathes of the region, which are under Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, are used as terror-launching pads against India. Any reasonable voice daring to speak against the discrimination faces unimaginable consequences of abduction, torture and sometimes even killing.