Pakistan uses Gilgit Baltistan territory to nurture terrorism: Senge H Sering

Large swathes of Gilgit-Baltistan, which are under Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, are used as terror-launching pads against India. The region which has remained under Pakistan's illegal occupation for more than seven decades, is extensively used by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to engineer and carry out its drills of terror activities against India. Senge H Sering, President of Institute for Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Washington DC said, "Pakistan's illegal involvement in Afghanistan, Gilgit-Baltistan became the hotbed for militancy during the Afghan Jihad and it's been going on and continued like that since then and unfortunately, that has as a consequence resulted in the massacre of local people there."