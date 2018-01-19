Pakistan turning blind eye to evidence against Hafiz Saeed: MEA

India has criticised Pakistan for turning a blind eye towards the evidence available against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on Friday said, "If somebody is a designated global terrorist, it's done based on a lot of evidence available in public domain. You can close your eyes, pretend nothing happened but they (Pakistan) have to realise what's in front of them and take action against such people, who are freely operating from their soil."