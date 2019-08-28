Pakistan trying to execute its nefarious agenda through Rahul Gandhi's statement: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came under fire for being mentioned in Pakistan's letter to United Nations over abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir (JandK), senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Pakistan is trying to execute its nefarious agenda through former Congress president's statement, and cautioned ruling BJP to not get trapped in the propaganda of Pakistan. Chowdhury also urged BJP to not politicise the matter, and weaken India's position just to criticise Rahul.