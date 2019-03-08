Pakistan tried its best to save Hafiz Saeed at UN but failed: Ram Madhav

After United Nations rejected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed's plea for removal from list of banned terrorists, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We have succeeded in conveying a very strong message to Pakistan through our actions like Air strike on the terrorist camps. We have successfully mobilised the international community in isolating Pakistan, and then putting appropriate pressure on them to act against the terror establishment active in their country. This has resulted in a major success at the United Nations level, dreaded terrorist like Hafiz Saeed tried his best to save himself but finally had to face reprimands from United Nations and UN has refused to take him off the list of the terrorist. Under diplomatic pressure from India, today Pakistan leadership slowly but they are definitely acting against the terror establishment. I hope that the Pakistan leadership will continue its efforts to root out terrorism form its soil with all sincerity."