Pakistan terror-factories in occupied GB thriving more than ever

The security situation in Gilgit Baltistan - the territory that has been reeling under Islamabad's illegal occupation for more than seven decades, has become increasingly fragile as the home-grown terrorists of Pakistan are unleashing mayhem in the region. Operating in the line of Islamabad's larger agenda of oppressing locals in Gilgit-Baltistan, these terrorists are on a rampage to kill innocents. They have escalated their violent activities exponentially in order to muzzle the reasonable voices seeking their fundamental rights and to further heighten the prevailing sense of fear amongst the locals. The terror factories, which were brought into being with a direct support of army generals and an exclusive aim of carrying out Pakistan's proxy war against India and Afghanistan, are now perpetrating brutalities on locals of Gilgit-Baltistan.Malik Muhammad Miskeen, a former speaker of Gilgit Baltistan assembly says that current situation was a direct consequence of the terror that was nurtured in Gilgit Baltistan territory in the name of Islam.