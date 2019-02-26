Pakistan terms IAF air strikes in PoK as 'grave aggression', calls 'emergency meeting'

After India conducted air strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to destroy terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Pakistan termed it as "grave aggression" and called for an emergency meeting as it believed it has the right of self defense. "Today, India acted against Pakistan. I call it grave aggression. this is a violation of Line of Control. and Pakistan deserves the right of a self defense. Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has called for an emergency meeting. I will apprise him of all the developments," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told PTV news.