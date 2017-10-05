Pakistan terms 'baseless' US General's allegations of ISI's links with terrorists

Islamabad, Oct 5 (IANS) The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday rejected US Gen Joseph Dunford's allegations that the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) has ties with militant groups and that terrorist safe havens existed in Pakistan.

"The US government and army cannot make Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures in Afghanistan," FO Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in his weekly briefing, Dawn reported.

"It is clear to me that the ISI has connections with terrorist groups," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dunford had informed the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

In response, Zakaria said that Pakistan has begun a decisive offensive against terrorists on its soil.

Calling Gen Dunford's statement "baseless", he said Pakistan has acted against terrorists indiscriminately.

"The US is trying to blame Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan," he added.

According to Zakaria, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif discussed regional security with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday and will also meet National Security Adviser General McMaster during his visit.

Zakaria also accused India of using terrorist organisations like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) against Pakistan.

The FO also accused India of being involved in "economic terrorism" and a plot to sabotage economic activity in Pakistan by attacking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He accused India of committing 1,000 ceasefire violations this year, which have resulted in deaths of 45 civilians and injured 155 others, including children and women.

Zakaria also mentioned Amnesty International's recent report on pellet gunshot victims and accused Indian forces of rape and 'braid-chopping' "as tools to terrorise Kashmiri women and deter the men".

--IANS

rn