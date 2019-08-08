Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services following Kashmir issue

Train engine for Samjhauta Express left from Attari railway station, for Pakistan. Station Master said, "Pak's driver and guard refused to come to India. So they sent us message to send engine with Indian crew and guard. They'll go with engine and bring the train." After deciding to downgrade diplomatic relations with India in the wake of Indian government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory, Pakistan decided to suspend the operations of the Samjhauta Express on August 8. Pakistan also asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan and also decided not to send its High Commissioner designated to New Delhi. Pakistan Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also informed that in a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office. Samjhauta Express, popularly known as the Friendship Express runs bi-weekly from Delhi and Attari between India and Lahore in Pakistan since 1976.