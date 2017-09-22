Pakistan Super League: Wasim Akram Unveils Logo of Multan Sultans, Tom Moody Appointed Coach

The franchise also announced former Australian star Tom Moody as the head coach of the team.

Karachi: Pakistan Super League’s sixth franchise Multan Sultans unveiled their official kit and logo on Friday in Karachi. Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram will serve as the director of cricket operations of the new franchise.

Akram, who has been an integral part of various T20 cricket franchises around the world, including past PSL champions Islamabad United, is excited on joining the Sultans and hopes to produce players “capable of competing and excelling.”

Speaking about the success of PSL, Akram said, “The third season of PSL will be even more enthralling as it will feature Multan Sultans as the sixth team, and will be a treat for the crowd which will now get to see more home games after the successful return of international cricket in the country.”

The franchise also announced former Australian star Tom Moody as the head coach of the team. Moody brings with him experience of coaching in a varied set of roles in franchise T20 cricket, county cricket and the Sri Lankan cricket team, which he led to the final of the 2007 World Cup.

“I believe in Tom we have found the ideal man for this role. He possesses years of coaching experience with various franchises, which enables him to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and player development,” Director of Multan Sultans, Asher Schon, said regarding Moody’s appointment.

“It is great to see everyone welcoming Multan Sultans; the love and enthusiasm is surreal and makes us feel very proud on making the right choice of team. Our logo symbolises power and visually positions our determination to lead the way, be it on-field or off-field,” Schon said.

Dubai-based Schon Group acquired the Multan franchise for an eight year contract worth $41.6 million in a bid held earlier this year, surpassing Karachi Kings as the most expensive franchise.