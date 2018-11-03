Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, which it said left a woman dead.

Mohammad Faisal, who heads the South Asia wing in the Foreign Office, summoned the Indian envoy and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Indian forces in Bhimbar sector on Friday.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," the official said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," said a statement by the Foreign Office.

It said that this year "the Indian forces carried out more than 2,312 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the deaths of 35 civilians, while injuring 135 others".

The official urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an official statement.

He urged that New Delhi should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

