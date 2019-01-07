Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, which it said left a civilian dead.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the Indian firing in the Bagsar sector along the LoC left a man dead and caused injuries to a woman.

"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons," said Mohammad Faisal, the Director General at the South Asian desk of the Foreign Office, while summoning the Indian envoy.

Faisal also serves as spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," he said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

The spokesman urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said the statement.

He also said that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

