Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J.P. Singh, a day after a woman was killed in cross-border firing between Indian and Pakistani troops.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that it condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Khuiratta and Karela sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday that also left another woman injured.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, the Indian forces have carried out over 600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the deaths of 25 innocent civilians and injuries to 110," an official statement said.

It said Indian troops committed 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The Foreign Office said it urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire pact and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

The Indian diplomat was also told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

