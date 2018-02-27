Pakistan summons Indian envoy over border firing

Islamabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to condemn "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by India along the Line of Control in which, it said, a civilian had lost his life.

Mohammad Faisal, who heads the South Asia wing in the Foreign Office, summoned the Indian envoy and "lodged a strong protest on the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces in Nikial sector.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the official said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he added.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an official statement.

The Indian diplomat was also told that New Delhi should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC and International Border in 2003. Both, however, routinely accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

--IANS

ahm/dg