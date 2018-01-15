Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC to protest ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to protest "unprovoked ceasefire violations" along the LoC by Indian forces, which it said killed four Pakistani soldiers.

A Foreign Office statement said that Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned Singh to protest the ceasefire violations in Jandrot sub sector of Kotli that also injured five Pakistani soldiers.

It said that "despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

It accused Indian forces of carrying out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days since the beginning of the year. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations, it said.

It deplored the "deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities" and said the ceasefire violations by India "are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation".

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary, the statement said.

