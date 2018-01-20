Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC over cross-border firing

Islamabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Pakistan on Saturday again summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to condemn "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by India, which it said had killed five civilians and injured 22 others over the past three days.

The Foreign Ministry said Indian forces continued firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border on Saturday, which killed an elderly civilian and injured two girls.

"The number of casualties at international border has also risen due to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by the Indian forces. Four more innocent civilians were killed, while 20 were injured on January 18 and 19," the statement added.

On Friday too, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner had been summoned by the Foreign Office to protest the deaths of a civilian and injuries to nine others in cross-border firing.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC and International Border in 2003. Both, however, routinely accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

--IANS

ahm/rn