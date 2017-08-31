Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC over 'ceasefire violations'

Islamabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control in which a civilian was reportedly killed.

Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces in Kotera Sector on August 29, leading to the death of 55-year-old civilian Muhammad Rashid, the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The release said that despite calls for restraint, India "continues to indulge in ceasefire violations", and added that in 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 700 "ceasefire violations" along the LoC and the International Border which, it claimed, has led to the deaths of 29 civilians and injuries to 113 others.

--IANS

rn/dg