Pakistan has stopped postal service from India for past two months: RS Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 21 informed that Pakistan, for the last two months, has stopped postal service from India which is directly in contravention of the World Postal Union's norms. Prasad added that Pakistan took the decision unilaterally, and without informing India. The information comes a day after when Indian Army announced of its military action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) where three terror camps and 6-10 Pakistan soldiers were killed. Indian Army's operation was in response to Pakistan's repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir by violation ceasefire violations.