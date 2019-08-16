Pakistan should stop terror to start talks: says Syed Akbaruddin

While addressing a press conference at the UNSC, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nation, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said New Delhi was committed to the Simla agreement to resolve issue with Pakistan and it was for the neighbouring country to "stop terror to start talks." Talking to reporters after closed-door meeting held at the Nations Security Council on Kashmir developments, he targeted Pakistan and said, "Using terror to try and push your goal is not the way that normal states behave."