Pakistan has standard norm to rake up bilateral issues in multilateral forum: MEA

New Delhi, June 18 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on June 18, the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vikas Swarup on being asked, 'there are some reports on Pakistan media that after endorsing India last year in Asia Pacific group, they wouldn't vote for India in the final round,' he said, "Unfortunately, this is the kind of behaviour we have now been seeing from Pakistan over past many years." "They always rake up bilateral issues in multilateral forum and in fact they have made it almost a standard norm for their policy. Our foreign policy has a much broader canvas, we have a much wider and global focus," MEA Secretary (West) added.