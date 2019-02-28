Pakistan has been sponsoring proxy war against India since 1979-1980: Congress

While briefing the media, National Spokesperson of Congress Manish Tewari said, "Pakistan has been sponsoring a proxy war against India since 1979-1980. First recipient of that cross border terror using semi state actors was Punjab. For 15 long years Punjab suffered because of the terror unleashed by the ISI". While talking about Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tewari said, "If Navjot Singh Sidhu is giving any statement that is his personal opinion and is not the opinion in INC".