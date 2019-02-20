Pakistan sponsored Pulwama attack: Salve tells ICJ

The Hague, Feb 20 (IANS) India on Wednesday accused Pakistan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of engaging in state-sponsored terrorism and cited the dastardly attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-based and UN-proscribed group killing 40 CRPF troopers.

"On 14 February a dastardly terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based and UN-proscribed entity killing 40 Indian security personnel. This has received global condemnation. America even called on Pakistan," India's counsel Harish Salve told 16-member ICJ Bench headed Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia.

Pakistan has been engaging in "state-sponsorship of terrorism by including and allowing its territory to train, arm, finance, and launch terror attack against its neighbours. Some of these incidents include the Pulwama attack," he said.

"Jadhav has become a pawn and a convenient tool for Pakistan to divert global attention away from its own conduct," Salve said as he argued for immediate release of the detained Indian national Kulbhushan Jadha, detained on espionage charges in Pakistan.

--IANS

vn/vsc/pcj