Pakistan shouldn't object to our ties with India: Afghan envoy

Islamabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Pakistan should maintain a "good brotherly relationship" with Afghanistan irrespective of the latters ties with any other country including India, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal said on Tuesday.

Zakhilwal was addressing a round table discussion, titled "Bilateral Reconciliation: Opportunities and Challenges", organised by the Regional Peace Institute in the federal capital, Dawn online reported.

"Pakistan should not object to our ties with India. We assure that Afghanistan-India relationship will not inflict harm upon Pakistan", he said.

Zakhilwal said both the sides will have to respect each other's sovereignty and move ahead to narrow down their differences to build long lasting trust.

He emphatically said that peace in Afghanistan is mandatory to establish durable peace in Pakistan, adding that both the countries should move forward to remove "mistrust".

The Afghan envoy also accepted the mismanagement on the part of Kabul. He said that the Afghan government should take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's sanctuaries operating against Islamabad from inside Afghanistan.

--IANS

soni/bg