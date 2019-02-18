Pakistan shooters granted visa for ISSF World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Ending speculation over the participation of Pakistani shooters in the ISSF World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range starting on Wednesday, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday said that the Pakistani shooters have got visas.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia told IANS that the matter had been resolved and the shooters in the rapid fire category -- G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed -- will take part in the competition.

"I got a call from the National Rifle Association of Pakistan who confirmed that their visas have been granted and their shooters will be booking their tickets shortly," Bhatia told IANS.

The Indian government had given clearance for the applications even before the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 49 CRPF troopers and has seriously hit India-Pakistan ties.

The World Cup offers 16 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

