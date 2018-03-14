Pakistan shelter terrorists and make the pretence of being a victim: India at UN
At the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Dr Sumit Seth, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India said, "It is most regrettable that Pakistan has yet again chosen to consume the Council's precious time for making claims and allegations against India when Pakistan's own deplorable record on human rights and its dubious history as a major source of terrorism in our region and beyond is already widely known."