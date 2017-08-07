Pakistan all set to hoist the tallest flag in its territory

Pakistan is all set to hoist the tallest flag in its territory at the Wagha-Attari border on 14th August, which is its Independence Day. Reportedly, the flag is fifty feet higher than the India�s tallest tri-color. Reports also suggest that the tower on which the flag would be hoisted has been equipped with high-resolution cameras which can spy into the Indian territory. Meanwhile, Indian citizens are skeptical about this move of Pakistan as they believe it might pose a security threat to the nation. The flag will be the eighth largest flag in the world. The Attari-Wagah border is a popular tourist site as thousands of people gather here every evening to witness the ceremony where the flags of both the nations are lowered.