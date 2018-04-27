Pakistan to send Buddhist relics to Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 27 (IANS) Pakistan will send Buddhist relics to Sri Lanka on the occasion of Vesak to be celebrated on April 29, a statement from the Office of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister said here on Friday.

The relics would be kept for public veneration at the Prime Minister's official residence from April 29 till May 3, Xinhua news reported citing the statement.

Earlier, India also announced that it would send the sacred Buddhist relics to Sri Lanka in view of the Vesak celebration.

Vesak is celebrated on April 29 by Buddhists in Sri Lanka to mark the birth, the enlightenment and the passing away of the Buddha.

