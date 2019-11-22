Pakistan sees its existence in opposing India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan's economy is in terrible shape. Then also, they continue to support terrorism against India. "Pakistan sees its existence in opposing India. Its condition has deteriorated so much that inflation is on record-high there," he added. He also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does what it says. We have always kept our promises, stuck to our ideology and never deviated from it. We have won the confidence of people. Since the time Article 370 was abrogated on August 05, no one in Jammu and Kashmir has died due to police firing. He made these statements in Lucknow, while addressing a public gathering.