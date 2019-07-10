Pakistan seeks to mobilise terrorists through Kartarpur Corridor, says expert

Politicians and experts believe that Pakistan will use the proposed Kartarpur corridor to revive its multi-pronged nefarious designs of subverting peace and harmony in India. Ajay Sahni, the Executive Director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi asserted that Pakistan has no sympathy for religious sentiments of Sikhs and it will aim to use Kartarpur corridor to accomplish its agenda. He accused ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), of constantly hatching plots against New Delhi. Speaking similar lines, an Indian National Congress spokesperson also said that Pakistan was using Sikh sentiments to materialize its break-India policy. Pakistan�s spy agency, the ISI, has hatched a conspiracy to revive militancy in Punjab by backing pro-Khalistan activists in Canada and United Kingdom. However, the people in Punjab have totally rejected their malicious propaganda and have opposed any such move that divides people along lines of faith.