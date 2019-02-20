Pakistan seeks Indian response on prisoner's killing in Jaipur jail

Islamabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday sought a response from Indian authorities over the killing of a Pakistani convict in the Jaipur jail.

"Pakistan is gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner, Shakarullah, imprisoned in the Jaipur Central Jail," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It claimed that he was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation to the Kashmir suicide bombing which killed 40 CRPF troopers and was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

However, officials in Rajasthan said that he was murdered allegedly by other inmates after a fight over a TV programme and investigations were on.

Shakarullah, from Sialkot in Pakistan's Punjab province, had spent eight years in the jail since his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before he was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 20 years jail.

"Our High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities requesting them to urgently authenticate the report and awaits a response," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We call upon the Indian government to fulfil its obligations and ensure provision of foolproof security to all Pakistani inmates in Indian jails and Pakistani visitors to India," it added.

--IANS

soni/vd