Pakistan SC reinstates ban on airing Indian content on television

Pakistan Supreme Court reinstated ban on airing Indian content on local television. The hearing of the case was taken up by three bench members of the apex court, which was headed over by Justice Gulzar Ahmed. He even asked the localities if they still want to watch Indian shows. Justice Ijaz-ul Ahsan of the High Court also they are not authorized to interfere in Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) powers. After India banned Pakistani content and artists, Pakistan also imposed the ban.