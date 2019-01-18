Pakistan rules out India's role in Afghan peace process

Islamabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Pakistan has ruled out any role for India in the Afghan peace process, the media reported on Friday.

"India has no role in Afghanistan," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said at the weekly media briefing on Thursday while responding to a query about Islamabad's position on New Delhi's part in the reconciliation process.

Faisal acknowledged that Pakistan has a difficult relationship with India, saying that despite Pakistan's efforts for normalisation, no concrete progress could be achieved in ties with India, Dawn news reported.

"You all know that India is not willing to engage with Pakistan," he reminded.

Faisal's remarks were in sharp contrast to what Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had told the National Assembly last month.

"Since India is present in Afghanistan, its cooperation in this regard (facilitating a negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict) will also be required," he had told legislators.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to discuss with the senior civil and military leadership the latest efforts to bring peace to the war-torn country.

Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, is leading an inter-agency delegation to India, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan from January 8-21 to "facilitate a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan".

--IANS

ksk/vm